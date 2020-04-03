Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Protective equipment deliveries must reach every corner of Scotland

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on Nicola Sturgeon's press conference which announced that more than eight weeks' worth of personal protective equipment will be delivered to GP surgeries this week, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"Obviously it would have been better for this equipment to be in place earlier but now the Scottish Government must ensure that it is swiftly delivered to every corner of Scotland. What's more it will be vital that similar supplies are made available for social care workers, care homes and others whose work puts them at risk.
 
"Dozens of firms have committed to producing equipment like masks and hand sanitizer which are in short supply and I have nothing but admiration for the inventiveness that so many are showing."

