Promises crumble to dust as Governments walk away from BiFab

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has today questioned the Scottish Government’s crumbling promises after a joint announcement from the Scottish and UK Governments that they were providing no further financial support for engineering firm.

Last month, a deal for BiFab to manufacture eight wind turbine jackets at its yards in Methil, Fife collapsed.

Mr Rennie said:

“The Scottish Government are stealing away from the BiFab project like a thief in the night. Ministers put on their high-viz jackets and promised my constituents that the future of the yards was secure. Now their promises have crumbled to dust.

“If Scotland is to bounce back from the pandemic, we need highly skilled jobs, especially those that can deliver a green recovery. Instead it looks as if BiFab is for the scrapheap just when we are seeing the construction of massive offshore windfarms off the Scottish coast.

“It would be a gesture of good faith for the Scottish Government to publish the legal advice underpinning its decision to walk away from these Scottish yards.”