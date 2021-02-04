Promise to test care at home workers not being delivered

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie is calling on the Scottish Government to keep their promise to test all care at home workers months after they made the initial pledge.

The Scottish Government made a commitment in October that all care at home workers would be tested frequently to make their work safer and to prevent spreading the virus as they moved between homes.

However, more than three months later, this promise has not been met by the Scottish Government.

Mr Rennie said:

"Many vulnerable people who require care services in their own home are exasperated that the testing for care at home workers is still not in place.

“The Scottish Government promise was made in October that all care at home workers would be tested frequently to make sure they were not spreading the virus from home to home.

“Yet three months later and it is still not happening for so many care at home workers.

“As the virus rages in our communities this is incredibly reckless and must change.

“The Scottish Government has the capacity with tens of thousands of PCR test unused every day."

