Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Promise to test care at home workers not being delivered

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie is calling on the Scottish Government to keep their promise to test all care at home workers months after they made the initial pledge.

The Scottish Government made a commitment in October that all care at home workers would be tested frequently to make their work safer and to prevent spreading the virus as they moved between homes.

However, more than three months later, this promise has not been met by the Scottish Government.

Mr Rennie said:

"Many vulnerable people who require care services in their own home are exasperated that the testing for care at home workers is still not in place.

“The Scottish Government promise was made in October that all care at home workers would be tested frequently to make sure they were not spreading the virus from home to home.

“Yet three months later and it is still not happening for so many care at home workers.

“As the virus rages in our communities this is incredibly reckless and must change.

“The Scottish Government has the capacity with tens of thousands of PCR test unused every day."

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies