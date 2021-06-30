Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Professional Qualifications Bill must have safeguard to protect devolved powers - Chamberlain

Posted by Media Team | Updated

In a parliamentary question and answer session today, North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain called on ministers to add safeguards to the Professional Qualifications Bill to protect devolved powers and allow devolved administrations to revoke the measures if necessary.

The UK Government's Professional Qualifications Bill will have an impact on the ability of devolved nations to regulate professional qualifications, although these powers are presently devolved to the Scottish and Welsh Governments.

Ms Chamberlain commented: 

"This Bill allows UK Government Ministers to legislate on areas that would normally be under the authority of devolved administrations. But as it stands there is no protection in place to allow the Scottish and Welsh governments to revoke or amend these measures if needed. 

"The entire reason we have devolved powers is to allow ministers to make bespoke decisions that better reflect the needs of the local people and economy. The Minister’s statement that the purpose of the bill is to ensure qualified professionals within the UK can work anywhere within the four nations clearly undermines the devolution settlement. We saw it with the Internal Market Act and we see it again here.  

"Without the appropriate safeguards, this Bill further erodes both the powers we have in place in Scotland and the trust between our governments."

 

ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies