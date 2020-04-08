Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Prisoners may only be allowed to shower twice a week

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on new rules set to apply in Scottish prisons which would allow prison governors to limit prisoners to showers twice a week, restrict the provision of books and newspapers to prisoners and suspend counselling, recreation and educational activities, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

"Its hard to see how preventing prisoners from showering will help slow the spread of this virus.

"Prisons face particular difficulties in terms of containing and responding to the virus, while healthcare provision that was already under stress becomes even more so in the context of over-crowding and self-isolation.

"In the midst of this crisis, prisoners still deserve to be treated with compassion and dignity. Ministers have been slow to explore alternative measures such as expanding home detention curfew which could temporarily alleviate pressures in the prison service at this difficult time."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies