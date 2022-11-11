Prison inspector paints bleak picture of prisons if cuts continue

Responding to the Chief Inspector of Prisons telling the Scottish Parliament's justice committee that “I’m deeply concerned many human rights breaches will occur, I am deeply concerned that we risk a prisoner disturbance, and I am deeply concerned staff will be reduced to such an extent we will end up with what we would like to call ‘humane containment’ and not actually protect community safety”, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

"The Chief Inspector paints a grim picture of conditions in Scotland's prisons if the cuts proposed by the Scottish Government go ahead.

"If prisoners are crammed in like sardines and starved of the opportunity to learn and change their ways, then we might as well install a revolving door because as soon as they leave they will be back again.

"The Scottish Government need to invest in prison staff and services. They could lift some of the burden by getting courts functioning so that the hundreds of prisoners who are still awaiting trial are not left to clog up prison places for months at a time."