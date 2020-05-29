Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Pressure on Government to get comprehensive tracking and tracing right

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the First Minister's statement on easing lockdown, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The Scottish Government must get the easing of lockdown right or there is the potential for the virus to spring up again. At the moment there are still big questions for the Government to answer over the prospect of local lockdowns and how the different phases of lockdown will work for different types of activity.

“The Government will need to demonstrate that they have a comprehensive tracking and tracing network and deliver support for partners in the NHS and local government who will be on the frontline of making this a reality.

“People have made huge sacrifices to beat this virus. They must not be in vain.

“We also need to see the earlier return of non-urgent healthcare and operations as so many people are suffering now. From hip to gall bladder operations and dentistry we need a plan to restart. The non-covid health harms are significant now and we need to address that.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies