Pressure on Government to get comprehensive tracking and tracing right

Responding to the First Minister's statement on easing lockdown, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The Scottish Government must get the easing of lockdown right or there is the potential for the virus to spring up again. At the moment there are still big questions for the Government to answer over the prospect of local lockdowns and how the different phases of lockdown will work for different types of activity.

“The Government will need to demonstrate that they have a comprehensive tracking and tracing network and deliver support for partners in the NHS and local government who will be on the frontline of making this a reality.

“People have made huge sacrifices to beat this virus. They must not be in vain.

“We also need to see the earlier return of non-urgent healthcare and operations as so many people are suffering now. From hip to gall bladder operations and dentistry we need a plan to restart. The non-covid health harms are significant now and we need to address that.”