PPE is an "absolute basic" and it needs to get to professionals who need it "right now"

Responding to the open letter to the government expressing serious concerns about supplies of PPE equipment to frontline workers and the quality of that being received, signed by over 100 medics in Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"We are now weeks into this crisis. It's outrageous that our health professionals are being sent out on the frontline without the protection they need. These supplies are an absolute basic. 

"Medics should not feel the need to turn to the media for their concerns to be listened to. This daily fight for adequate protective equipment is distressing and distracting at a time when it should be all hands on deck. 

"In both primary and community care we need to see high quality supplies getting to the people who need it right now."

