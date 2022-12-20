Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Power outage: Wishart presses FM on communications resilience

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat and Shetland’s MSP, Beatrice Wishart, has today (Thursday) used a session of First Minister’s Questions to press for greater resilience as thousands of Shetland residents have faced interruption from power outages caused by severe weather. Wishart thanked those working to restore power and commending Shetland Islands Council and the power operators’ updates, and acknowledged community spirit and resilience.

The issue of accessing vital information during such crises was highlighted by Wishart, who previously raised the issue of communications resilience with the Deputy First Minister following power outages in the North East of Scotland due to Storm Arwen. Last month Wishart joined Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) call for cable corridors around Shetland to ensure greater resilience after the communications outage affecting Shetland in October. 

Ms Wishart asked: 

"On Monday the appalling weather in Shetland caused major power line faults and cut off nearly 4000 properties. I want to thank all those involved in trying to resolve this major incident and the impact on residents, who have shown great community strength and resilience, but some are facing a fourth day without power. 

"Regular information updates from SSEN and Shetland Islands Council have been well reported in local media, but what can the Scottish Government do to address communication issues when the power is down, digital landlines have run out of backup power and mobile signal is patchy. How can households access key information with dead batteries and no internet? 

 

"Will the Scottish Government provide more resource for communication resilience to deal with episodes like this and Storm Arwen last year, with more frequent adverse weather events likely due to the climate crisis? 

After the question session, Ms Wishart said: 

“Communities across Shetland have pulled together during a spell of weather the likes of which we haven’t seen in many years. I want to thank all those who have volunteered their time to help, Shetland Islands Council and workers out restoring lines. 

“The Scottish Government need to recognise that island and rural areas rely on communication connections to remain viable communities. The North East of Scotland faced similar communication issues after storm Arwen where batteries had died days before the power was restored and community support could not be relayed to those with landlines reliant on broadband and power networks. 

“The Scottish Government is not responsible for the weather. But with weather events likely to become more erratic due to climate change more must be done to ensure that our power and communication connections are resilient and able to inform and help residents.”

