Postcode lottery of mental health spending a "scandal"

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have warned new research showing a "postcode lottery" of spending on mental health services is a "scandal" and called for a transformative investment in mental health.

According to the Royal College of Psychiatry, new figures show that the level of spending per head of population for those aged 0-17 changes drastically based on their location.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish liberal democrat health spokesperson, said:

“It is heartbreaking to think how many vulnerable children are subjected to harrowing long waits for help. It is an utter scandal.

“Instead of supporting our hardworking NHS staff with the money and resources they need, this SNP Government has subjected too many young people to the risks of a postcode lottery.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats will put the recovery first. We are committed to a transformative investment in new services which can be quickly accessed locally, ending the waits of up to two years for help."

ENDS