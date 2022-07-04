Poll shows majority of Scots oppose IndyRef next year

The results of a poll published today show that more than half of Scottish people do not want to vote in an independence referendum next year. The latest Savanta: Com Res poll on behalf of The Scotsman has revealed that 53% of voters said a referendum should not take place, while only 40% believed that it should.

In her speech to parliament on Tuesday, the First Minister announced that she has referred the matter of a second Scottish independence referendum to the Supreme Court, which will decide on whether a second referendum can take place legally next year. If the Supreme Court refuses to accept the legality of a second referendum, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that her party will fight the next UK general election on the sole issue of independence.

Responding to the poll, Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

“Faced with a clear lack of public appetite for a referendum, Nicola Sturgeon remains a broken record, arrogantly pushing her nationalist agenda.

“These figures show that there is no demand for breaking up the UK next year.

“Unlike the Scottish Government, I am not in the business of ignorant, egotistical grandstanding. I am in the business of listening. My party will spend the next twelve months focused on tackling the healthcare emergency and pressing the government to give cancer patients and victims of crime the respect they are being denied.”