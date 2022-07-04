Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Poll shows majority of Scots oppose IndyRef next year

Posted by Media Team | Updated

The results of a poll published today show that more than half of Scottish people do not want to vote in an independence referendum next year. The latest Savanta: Com Res poll on behalf of The Scotsman has revealed that 53% of voters said a referendum should not take place, while only 40% believed that it should.  

In her speech to parliament on Tuesday, the First Minister announced that she has referred the matter of a second Scottish independence referendum to the Supreme Court, which will decide on whether a second referendum can take place legally next year. If the Supreme Court refuses to accept the legality of a second referendum, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that her party will fight the next UK general election on the sole issue of independence.  

Responding to the poll, Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

 “Faced with a clear lack of public appetite for a referendum, Nicola Sturgeon remains a broken record, arrogantly pushing her nationalist agenda.  

“These figures show that there is no demand for breaking up the UK next year.  

“Unlike the Scottish Government, I am not in the business of ignorant, egotistical grandstanding. I am in the business of listening. My party will spend the next twelve months focused on tackling the healthcare emergency and pressing the government to give cancer patients and victims of crime the respect they are being denied.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies