Policy & Research Manager

Job Title: Policy and Research Manager

For: Scottish Liberal Democrats

Location: Edinburgh

Employment hours: Full time, 37 hours

Salary: £29,962 - £35,181

Contract type: Permanent

Closing date: Sunday 7th November, midnight

Job purpose

The postholder will be positioned within the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ central team, providing the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, MSPs, and to a limited extent the wider party, with policy and research advice and support.

Experience of working in political, public affairs, campaigns or similar environments with a comprehensive understanding of Scottish politics and its processes is desirable.

Key responsibilities

The principle parliamentary responsibilities are to:

· Gather and distribute valuable data that supports the group’s activities

· Keep your knowledge of policy areas and national issues up-to-date, exploring opportunities to make an impact

· Generate research, projects and policy initiatives

· Analyse, evaluate and interpret data and statistics

· Support the work of MSPs including through the preparation of speeches, briefings, parliamentary questions, responses to ministerial statements and other contributions

· Contribute to the management of parliamentary business and communicate with parliamentary officials

· Organise amendments and whips for legislation and debates

· Liaise with external groups and organisations (including think-tanks, NGOs, other elected representatives), compiling relevant research and insight

· Develop effective relationships with counterparts in other UK legislatures and the wider research community

· Coordinate responses to policy queries from and for elected representatives, external organisations and members of the public

· Provide guidance to other staff undertaking research

· Provide policy advice to communications colleagues, contributing to relevant press releases

· Ensure research activities comply with data protection legislation and GDPR requirements

· Other duties as may be required to support the parliamentary group.

The principle party policy responsibilities are to:

· Attend and provide support to party conferences

· Support the work of the Scottish Liberal Democrat Policy Committee

· Contribute to the preparation of manifestos, including providing ideas and undertaking research to support, develop and evidence new policy.

Requirements

· Be a quick learner with the ability to multitask and work within tight timescales.

· Be a proactive problem solver with the motivation and resilience to adapt and deal with challenges.

· Have skills in developing research networks and communicating complex information to others at various levels.

· Have analytical skills with the ability to identify and investigate trends while interpreting data.

· Have the creative flair and expertise to produce influential, forward-thinking and accurate work.

You must be able to support the MSPs in carrying out their duties in accordance with the organisation’s aims and values.

Application Details

Applicants should submit a CV alongside a supporting statement (a statement of no more than two pages). For more information about the role or to submit your application please contact [email protected]

The successful candidate will be required to undergo standard Scottish Parliament security checks.