Policy & Research Manager

Job Title: Policy and Research Manager
For: Scottish Liberal Democrats
Location: Edinburgh
Employment hours: Full time, 37 hours
Salary: £29,962 - £35,181
Contract type: Permanent
Closing date: Sunday 7th November, midnight
Job purpose
The postholder will be positioned within the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ central team, providing the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, MSPs, and to a limited extent the wider party, with policy and research advice and support.
Experience of working in political, public affairs, campaigns or similar environments with a comprehensive understanding of Scottish politics and its processes is desirable.
Key responsibilities
The principle parliamentary responsibilities are to:
· Gather and distribute valuable data that supports the group’s activities
· Keep your knowledge of policy areas and national issues up-to-date, exploring opportunities to make an impact
· Generate research, projects and policy initiatives
· Analyse, evaluate and interpret data and statistics
· Support the work of MSPs including through the preparation of speeches, briefings, parliamentary questions, responses to ministerial statements and other contributions
· Contribute to the management of parliamentary business and communicate with parliamentary officials
· Organise amendments and whips for legislation and debates
· Liaise with external groups and organisations (including think-tanks, NGOs, other elected representatives), compiling relevant research and insight
· Develop effective relationships with counterparts in other UK legislatures and the wider research community
· Coordinate responses to policy queries from and for elected representatives, external organisations and members of the public
· Provide guidance to other staff undertaking research
· Provide policy advice to communications colleagues, contributing to relevant press releases
· Ensure research activities comply with data protection legislation and GDPR requirements
· Other duties as may be required to support the parliamentary group.
The principle party policy responsibilities are to:
· Attend and provide support to party conferences
· Support the work of the Scottish Liberal Democrat Policy Committee
· Contribute to the preparation of manifestos, including providing ideas and undertaking research to support, develop and evidence new policy.
Requirements
· Be a quick learner with the ability to multitask and work within tight timescales.
· Be a proactive problem solver with the motivation and resilience to adapt and deal with challenges.
· Have skills in developing research networks and communicating complex information to others at various levels.
· Have analytical skills with the ability to identify and investigate trends while interpreting data.
· Have the creative flair and expertise to produce influential, forward-thinking and accurate work.
You must be able to support the MSPs in carrying out their duties in accordance with the organisation’s aims and values.
Application Details
Applicants should submit a CV alongside a supporting statement (a statement of no more than two pages). For more information about the role or to submit your application please contact [email protected]
The successful candidate will be required to undergo standard Scottish Parliament security checks.