Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Policy & Research Manager

Posted by Megan Wiseman | Updated

Job Title: Policy and Research Manager
For: Scottish Liberal Democrats
Location: Edinburgh
Employment hours: Full time, 37 hours
Salary: £29,962 - £35,181
Contract type: Permanent
Closing date: Sunday 7th November, midnight

Job purpose

The postholder will be positioned within the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ central team, providing the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, MSPs, and to a limited extent the wider party, with policy and research advice and support.

Experience of working in political, public affairs, campaigns or similar environments with a comprehensive understanding of Scottish politics and its processes is desirable.

 

Key responsibilities

The principle parliamentary responsibilities are to:

· Gather and distribute valuable data that supports the group’s activities

· Keep your knowledge of policy areas and national issues up-to-date, exploring opportunities to make an impact

· Generate research, projects and policy initiatives

· Analyse, evaluate and interpret data and statistics

· Support the work of MSPs including through the preparation of speeches, briefings, parliamentary questions, responses to ministerial statements and other contributions

· Contribute to the management of parliamentary business and communicate with parliamentary officials

· Organise amendments and whips for legislation and debates

· Liaise with external groups and organisations (including think-tanks, NGOs, other elected representatives), compiling relevant research and insight

· Develop effective relationships with counterparts in other UK legislatures and the wider research community

· Coordinate responses to policy queries from and for elected representatives, external organisations and members of the public

· Provide guidance to other staff undertaking research

· Provide policy advice to communications colleagues, contributing to relevant press releases

· Ensure research activities comply with data protection legislation and GDPR requirements

· Other duties as may be required to support the parliamentary group.

 

The principle party policy responsibilities are to:

· Attend and provide support to party conferences

· Support the work of the Scottish Liberal Democrat Policy Committee

· Contribute to the preparation of manifestos, including providing ideas and undertaking research to support, develop and evidence new policy.

 

Requirements

· Be a quick learner with the ability to multitask and work within tight timescales.

· Be a proactive problem solver with the motivation and resilience to adapt and deal with challenges.

· Have skills in developing research networks and communicating complex information to others at various levels.

· Have analytical skills with the ability to identify and investigate trends while interpreting data.

· Have the creative flair and expertise to produce influential, forward-thinking and accurate work.

You must be able to support the MSPs in carrying out their duties in accordance with the organisation’s aims and values.

 

Application Details

Applicants should submit a CV alongside a supporting statement (a statement of no more than two pages). For more information about the role or to submit your application please contact [email protected]

The successful candidate will be required to undergo standard Scottish Parliament security checks.

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Our 2021 Candidates

Our 2021 Candidates
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies