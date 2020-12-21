Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Police Scotland should resist pressure to adopt a heavy handed approach

Posted by Media Team

Commenting on the Chief Constable's statement that police presence at the border will be increased, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The police have been rightly commended for their proportionate response to the travel restrictions. The guidance has a range of exemptions so we need the police to act in a sensitive and helpful fashion.  

"That proportionate response should not just apply to the English border but across Scotland. There is a significant difference in the infection rate between the Highlands and central belt so that will need attention  too but in an intelligent way. 

"Police Scotland should resist pressure to adopt a heavy handed approach whether it is on the English border or across Scotland.”

