Commenting on the Chief Constable's statement that police presence at the border will be increased, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The police have been rightly commended for their proportionate response to the travel restrictions. The guidance has a range of exemptions so we need the police to act in a sensitive and helpful fashion.

"That proportionate response should not just apply to the English border but across Scotland. There is a significant difference in the infection rate between the Highlands and central belt so that will need attention too but in an intelligent way.

"Police Scotland should resist pressure to adopt a heavy handed approach whether it is on the English border or across Scotland.”