Police officers warn of abject failure over PPE

Responding to the Scottish Police Federation complaining to the Justice Sub-Committee about an "abject failure" over PPE provision and guidance, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

“The police are clearly going to have an important role in keeping the public on the right track as we continue to deal with this pandemic.

“To do their job, officers need to be confident that their safety won’t be a secondary consideration for Police Scotland or Ministers. They certainly should not be put in harms way for lack of having the right kit.”

