Police mental health research "frightening"

Responding to new research showing 29 per cent of police officers experiencing moderate burnout, and a further 16 per cent enduring high levels, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP commented:

"We can't thank key workers enough for doing shift after shift in the face of the virus because it adds an extra layer of threat to already dangerous situations.

"These figures show the brutal toll that mental ill health is taking on the national force. However, the gaps in support were there before the virus struck. Research was already showing officers exhausted, going into work unwell and reporting relying on alcohol and prescription drugs to cope.

"Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see many more mental health staff working alongside the police, mental health first aiders supporting colleagues and annual staff surveys to identify issues quickly."