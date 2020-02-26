Police and councils pay the price of Green-SNP deal

Commenting on the budget deal announced between the SNP and the Green Party, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said

“Just like last year and the year before the Greens have capitulated to the SNP Government, conceding their headline demands yet again.

“This budget leaves the police with a shortfall of tens of millions of pounds and the hard-pressed service with real problems.

“Local government capital is cut by £117m from its need. All this is to protect the budget for an independence referendum that no one thinks is actually going to happen this year. Yet the Green Party and the SNP are still putting money aside for it. People will be baffled by those priorities.”