Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Police and councils pay the price of Green-SNP deal

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on the budget deal announced between the SNP and the Green Party, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said

“Just like last year and the year before the Greens have capitulated to the SNP Government, conceding their headline demands yet again.

“This budget leaves the police with a shortfall of tens of millions of pounds and the hard-pressed service with real problems.

“Local government capital is cut by £117m from its need. All this is to protect the budget for an independence referendum that no one thinks is actually going to happen this year. Yet the Green Party and the SNP are still putting money aside for it. People will be baffled by those priorities.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies