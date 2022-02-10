Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Plot thickens as Lib Dems reveal door chopping is not in official Covid guidance

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has today accused the Scottish Government of chaos and dysfunction as analysis of official guidance on reducing the risk from Covid-19 in schools reveals that the Government’s wacky plan to cut the bottom of classroom doors does not get a single mention. 

In a letter to the Education committee last week, the Scottish Education Secretary outlined the Scottish Government’s plans to improve ventilation in school classrooms including spending £300,000 to cut the bottoms off doors in around 2,000 “problematic” classrooms across the country which have “persistently high CO2 levels”. 

Despite criticism from councils and Scottish Fire and Rescue, ministers including Nicola Sturgeon then spent a week defending the proposals before a bizarre appearance in Parliament from Shirley Anne Somerville in which she claimed her letter had been misunderstood. 

Mr Rennie said: 

“I want to get to the bottom of how the Government can make a ridiculous announcement with a six-figure price tag attached and spend a week defending it in increasingly ludicrous terms, despite never actually adding the suggestion into official guidance.

“The question is how on earth did chopping up classroom doors make it into the Education Secretary’s costed plan but didn’t even make the cut for the latest schools guidance. Perhaps civil servants clawed the pen out of the Education Secretary’s hand just in time. 

“This whole thing reads likes like a job creation scheme for joiners that never got off the ground. 

“This is chaotic and dysfunctional government at a time when schools need clear guidance. 

“The answers to school ventilation are simple: install air filters in every classroom to tackle Covid and CO2 build up and make our schools safer for pupils and staff alike.” 

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

Offering New Hope for the Climate Emergency

With the eyes of the world on Scotland, under my leadership Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Help Aberdeenshire East Liberal Democrats

Help Aberdeenshire East Liberal Democrats
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies