Period Poverty bill passing a "proud moment" for Scotland

Speaking after the Scottish Parliament passed the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill, Scottish Liberal Democrat equalities spokesperson Caron Lindsay commented:

"Liberal Democrats are delighted to lend their wholehearted support to this bill.

"Period poverty has no place in the 21st century. Nobody should be left in the distressing position that they are without the period products they need.

"I think we will look back on this moment proudly as a nation. I congratulate Monica Lennon for her tireless efforts in campaigning to end period poverty for good."