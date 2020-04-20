People with health concerns should know they can still get help

Responding to comments from interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Greg Smith, in which he stated he is "worried" at NHS statistics showing a reduction in A&E demand of 54% and a fall in urgent cancer referrals of 72%, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"It is critical to keep frontline hospital services operating within their capacity, but important services are continuing. Nobody who is worried about their wider health should avoid getting it checked out for fear that there are no safe places to turn or that they will be a burden.

"It is important that people with illnesses or injuries unrelated to Covid-19 know that they can still get the help they need and that other urgent advice and medical treatment is still going ahead."