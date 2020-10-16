People are sick and tired of PM’s Brexit melodrama – Carmichael

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has condemned Boris Johnson’s “Brexit melodrama” after the Prime Minister said that the country must prepare for a no-deal exit from the transition period. The Prime Minister’s spokesperson later said that there was “no point” in EU negotiators coming to London for the next round of trade talks.

A no-deal Brexit has been estimated to cost the UK approximately 8% of long-term GDP, with agriculture one of the hardest-hit sectors.

Mr Carmichael said:

“To go from “oven-ready” to “no deal” in less than nine months suggests utter incompetence from the Prime Minister and his government. We were told this would be the easiest trade deal in history – the bar was set low and somehow Boris Johnson has still failed to get over it.

“People are sick and tired of this Brexit melodrama from the government. The deal was supposed to be done months ago and with the pandemic back at the top of our priorities we cannot afford these distractions. Does Johnson really think people want to have to worry about a no deal scenario on top of everything else we are dealing with?

“Many will suspect that this is yet more bluster from a feckless Prime Minister who has never planned more than five minutes ahead and now seeks to blame anyone else he can point to. He chose the deadline – he chose to pick needless fights over the Withdrawal Agreement he signed. The buck stops with him and it is his government we shall hold to account if we crash out.”