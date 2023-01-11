Partygate scandal: Sunak must give evidence on latest allegations

Responding to ITV News revealing Boris Johnson joked about attending 'the most unsocially distanced party in the UK' in Number 10, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain said:

"These shocking revelations confirm Boris Johnson's total disregard for the rules he asked us all to follow. He laughed and partied while the rest of the country suffered.



"Conservative MPs should be ashamed that they backed Johnson for so long and that some are even considering putting him back in Number 10.



"Rishi Sunak must agree to give evidence under oath to the partygate inquiry about everything he knows about rule-breaking in Number 10, including reports that files were shredded. After all their sacrifices the British people deserve the truth, not more lies and cover ups."