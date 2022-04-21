Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Partygate dossier: 10 times Boris Johnson told the country to follow lockdown rules to save lives

Posted by Media Team | Updated

The Liberal Democrats have published a partygate dossier showing ten times that Boris Johnson emphasised the importance of following lockdown rules to save lives. 

It comes after Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis this morning compared Boris Johnson being fined by the police for breaking his own Covid laws to receiving a parking fine.

The statements include a letter from the Prime Minister to UK households in March 2020 which stated that “the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost.”  On 22 May 2020, two days after a lockdown-breaking party in Downing Street, Johnson published a Facebook post warning that “breaking the rules could put you, your friends or your loved ones in danger.” 

Another message posted by the Prime Minister on Facebook in April 2020 stated that “if one person breaks the rules, we will all suffer”, while other posts warned that “people will die” if lockdown rules aren’t obeyed and that “hanging out in parks could kill.”

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“Boris Johnson repeatedly warned that breaking the rules could lead to more lives being lost, all while holding law-breaking parties in Downing Street. It just goes to show the contempt with which Boris Johnson and the Conservatives hold the British people.

“It is utterly appalling that Conservative ministers are trying to rewrite history by claiming that the Prime Minister breaking his own rules is some trivial issue.

“People missed funerals, weddings and births, making huge sacrifices to protect their communities and loved ones. They will rightly be furious that even now the Conservatives are ducking responsibility instead of doing the honourable thing and getting rid of Boris Johnson.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies