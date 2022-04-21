Partygate dossier: 10 times Boris Johnson told the country to follow lockdown rules to save lives

The Liberal Democrats have published a partygate dossier showing ten times that Boris Johnson emphasised the importance of following lockdown rules to save lives.

It comes after Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis this morning compared Boris Johnson being fined by the police for breaking his own Covid laws to receiving a parking fine.

The statements include a letter from the Prime Minister to UK households in March 2020 which stated that “the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost.” On 22 May 2020, two days after a lockdown-breaking party in Downing Street, Johnson published a Facebook post warning that “breaking the rules could put you, your friends or your loved ones in danger.”

Another message posted by the Prime Minister on Facebook in April 2020 stated that “if one person breaks the rules, we will all suffer”, while other posts warned that “people will die” if lockdown rules aren’t obeyed and that “hanging out in parks could kill.”

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

“Boris Johnson repeatedly warned that breaking the rules could lead to more lives being lost, all while holding law-breaking parties in Downing Street. It just goes to show the contempt with which Boris Johnson and the Conservatives hold the British people.

“It is utterly appalling that Conservative ministers are trying to rewrite history by claiming that the Prime Minister breaking his own rules is some trivial issue.

“People missed funerals, weddings and births, making huge sacrifices to protect their communities and loved ones. They will rightly be furious that even now the Conservatives are ducking responsibility instead of doing the honourable thing and getting rid of Boris Johnson.”