Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Parliamentary committee releases damning report on farming shortages

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat agriculture spokesperson Clare McLaren and Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael have responded to today’s report, released by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, on labour shortages in the food and farming sector, calling it a “damning” indictment of Conservative inaction. 

The committee, which is chaired by Conservative MP Neil Parish, outlined a range of serious concerns about the risk that food and farming in the UK could face a permanent contraction as a result of government failures on labour supply and wider support.

The committee report found: “The Government did not acknowledge the sector’s mounting concerns about labour shortages earlier in 2021. The Government should not have been “waiting for the data” before taking any action.”

It also noted that: “We have been struck by the Government’s failure to grasp the labour issues faced by the food and farming sector, and the actual experience of businesses on the ground. There has also been an unwelcome tendency for the Government to blame the sector for not doing more to tackle the problem or fully utilising the immigration system—sometimes on the basis of incorrect information.”

Clare Mclaren said:

"Fruit picking season is about to commence in Scotland and this report just clarifies the labour crisis that fruit and vegetable producers are set to face for yet another season.

"The Conservative government is choosing to ignore the issues that are affecting an already challenged industry."

Alistair Carmichael said:

“This report is utterly damning of the government’s action and inaction on the labour crisis, created by their own policies and exacerbated by the pandemic. Despite flashing warning signs from the industry throughout 2021, ministers acted too little and too late to make even a dent in the disastrous labour shortages businesses now face.

“The isles are not as directly exposed to labour shortages as other parts of the country – though there are exceptions such as in the catching and processing sectors – but risks of wider damage to the food and farming sector will affect us all. A permanent contraction of food production in the UK would be counterproductive both for our economy generally and food security specifically, and could take decades to reverse.

“The report merely reinforces an impression that has already set in, of an ideological government that is totally ignorant of the situation faced by food producers. The Tories have turned their back on farmers and food producers and this sorry situation is the result.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies