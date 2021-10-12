Job Title: Parliamentary Assistant

For: Beatrice Wishart MSP (Shetland)

Location: Holyrood, Edinburgh

Hours: Full time, 37 hours

Salary: £24,000-£25,000, dependent on experience

Contract: Full-time, fixed term contract 1 year (with the possibility of becoming permanent)

Closing date: To apply for the position, please send a CV and supporting document to [email protected] or 171 Commercial Street, Lerwick, ZE1 0HX by midnight on 26th October 2021.

An opportunity has arisen within the busy Scottish Parliamentary office of Beatrice

Wishart MSP for the position of Parliamentary Assistant. The post is to support the

MSP in her parliamentary role, as spokesperson for rural affairs and islands, and in

her work representing her Shetland constituency.

The successful candidate will be a self-motivated and a creative team player with a

keen, politically astute eye. The successful candidate will also be responsible for

assisting with casework on behalf of constituents and the wider Shetland community.

In addition, the successful candidate will be involved in assisting with Ms Wishart’s

work in Holyrood, including diary management, external communications and policy

monitoring.

Please note that working in a small team may mean that there will be occasional ad

hoc duties and the successful candidate will be flexible in accommodating changing

or additional duties with a ‘can do’ attitude. Key duties may therefore also include

aspects of parliamentary research, such as preparing briefing material for meetings,

debates and conferences, generating parliamentary questions, FOI requests and

drafting letters.

The successful candidate will likely already have some experience in a political

environment, or equivalent, and will be sympathetic to the fundamental aims of the

MSP.

While the successful candidate will be based at the Scottish Parliament, they may be

required to spend time in the constituency office in Shetland, particularly during

parliamentary recesses. Some weekend work, evening work or irregular hours may be

required, for which time off in lieu will be given.

Person Specification:



• Must have good political knowledge and awareness from a Scottish and UK

perspective

• Must be able to be proactive on key issues and generate new ideas

• Must be able to work under pressure and to regular deadlines

• Experience of working with a broad range of people

• Experience of delivering research support material

• Experience of applying analytical skills including the ability to summarise a

wide range of views and be able to identify quickly key issues from a range of

sources

• Excellent communication skills

• Good organisational skills



Responsibilities:

Effectively convey the MSPs aims to the general public and media.

Producing high quality press briefings, speeches, presentations and

written materials.

written materials. Supporting with development of online parliamentary campaigns

Drafting and posting social media content to update constituents on my

parliamentary activities.

parliamentary activities. Carrying out general office administration and acting as front of office for

enquiries.

enquiries. Responding to all incoming correspondence while professionally

managing each enquiry within agreed timescales.

managing each enquiry within agreed timescales. Coordinating, tracking and monitoring the handling of enquiries and

ensuring they are dealt with timely and professionally.

ensuring they are dealt with timely and professionally. Drafting written correspondence such as letters, requests for

information and parliamentary questions and motions.

information and parliamentary questions and motions. Supporting with keeping casework up to date and responding to public

enquiries.

enquiries. Keeping cases up to date by tracking, logging and recognising when to

escalate issues within team.

escalate issues within team. Meeting constituents on a wide range of issues, including those of a

sensitive nature and escalating accordingly.

sensitive nature and escalating accordingly. Advocating on constituent's behalf with relevant bodies to resolve

matters.

matters. Gathering and distributing valuable data that supports my activities.

Keeping your knowledge of policy areas and local issues up-to-date.

Carrying out research projects.

Obtaining and compiling relevant research documents from external

bodies.

bodies. Preparing and delivering regular briefings and updates.

Analysing, evaluating and interpreting data and statistics.

Maintaining office records and compliance with data protection.

Maintaining filing system and managing records.

Ensuring compliance with data protection legislation and GDPR

requirements.

requirements. Ensuring administrative and secretarial support is provided.

Requirements:

• Have excellent written, verbal and IT skills with accurate attention to detail.

• Have a flexible and adaptable approach, being able to use good judgement

and work on own initiative.

• Be well organised with the ability to prioritise competing workloads.

• Have analytical skills with the ability to identify and investigate trends while

interpreting data.

• Be a proactive problem solver with the motivation and resilience to adapt and

deal with challenges.

• Be patient and sensitive while remaining objective and open minded.

• Be comfortable being in a front facing role explaining regulations such as

GDPR to the general public.

• Be acutely aware of the responsibility of representing those unable to do so

themselves in certain situations.

• Have a natural interest in helping people, with a curiosity to probe for further

information where required.



Closing Date: Midnight on 26th October 2021



Interview/Start Dates: Successful applicants will be invited to interview ‘remotely’ from 1 st November 2021.

Application Details:

To apply for the position, please send a CV and supporting statement to

[email protected] or 171 Commercial St, Lerwick, ZE1 0HX

Supporting statement should indicate why you have the energy, skills, knowledge

and understanding of politics or other relevant experience to make a real difference

in the post.

Your application should also name two referees, one of which should be your current

most recent employer. Please note that these referees may be contacted without

permission unless you indicate that you would prefer otherwise