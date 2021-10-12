Job Title: Parliamentary Assistant
For: Beatrice Wishart MSP (Shetland)
Location: Holyrood, Edinburgh
Hours: Full time, 37 hours
Salary: £24,000-£25,000, dependent on experience
Contract: Full-time, fixed term contract 1 year (with the possibility of becoming permanent)
Closing date: To apply for the position, please send a CV and supporting document to [email protected] or 171 Commercial Street, Lerwick, ZE1 0HX by midnight on 26th October 2021.
An opportunity has arisen within the busy Scottish Parliamentary office of Beatrice
Wishart MSP for the position of Parliamentary Assistant. The post is to support the
MSP in her parliamentary role, as spokesperson for rural affairs and islands, and in
her work representing her Shetland constituency.
The successful candidate will be a self-motivated and a creative team player with a
keen, politically astute eye. The successful candidate will also be responsible for
assisting with casework on behalf of constituents and the wider Shetland community.
In addition, the successful candidate will be involved in assisting with Ms Wishart’s
work in Holyrood, including diary management, external communications and policy
monitoring.
Please note that working in a small team may mean that there will be occasional ad
hoc duties and the successful candidate will be flexible in accommodating changing
or additional duties with a ‘can do’ attitude. Key duties may therefore also include
aspects of parliamentary research, such as preparing briefing material for meetings,
debates and conferences, generating parliamentary questions, FOI requests and
drafting letters.
The successful candidate will likely already have some experience in a political
environment, or equivalent, and will be sympathetic to the fundamental aims of the
MSP.
While the successful candidate will be based at the Scottish Parliament, they may be
required to spend time in the constituency office in Shetland, particularly during
parliamentary recesses. Some weekend work, evening work or irregular hours may be
required, for which time off in lieu will be given.
Person Specification:
• Must have good political knowledge and awareness from a Scottish and UK
perspective
• Must be able to be proactive on key issues and generate new ideas
• Must be able to work under pressure and to regular deadlines
• Experience of working with a broad range of people
• Experience of delivering research support material
• Experience of applying analytical skills including the ability to summarise a
wide range of views and be able to identify quickly key issues from a range of
sources
• Excellent communication skills
• Good organisational skills
Responsibilities:
- Effectively convey the MSPs aims to the general public and media.
- Producing high quality press briefings, speeches, presentations and
written materials.
- Supporting with development of online parliamentary campaigns
- Drafting and posting social media content to update constituents on my
parliamentary activities.
- Carrying out general office administration and acting as front of office for
enquiries.
- Responding to all incoming correspondence while professionally
managing each enquiry within agreed timescales.
- Coordinating, tracking and monitoring the handling of enquiries and
ensuring they are dealt with timely and professionally.
- Drafting written correspondence such as letters, requests for
information and parliamentary questions and motions.
- Supporting with keeping casework up to date and responding to public
enquiries.
- Keeping cases up to date by tracking, logging and recognising when to
escalate issues within team.
- Meeting constituents on a wide range of issues, including those of a
sensitive nature and escalating accordingly.
- Advocating on constituent's behalf with relevant bodies to resolve
matters.
- Gathering and distributing valuable data that supports my activities.
- Keeping your knowledge of policy areas and local issues up-to-date.
- Carrying out research projects.
- Obtaining and compiling relevant research documents from external
bodies.
- Preparing and delivering regular briefings and updates.
- Analysing, evaluating and interpreting data and statistics.
- Maintaining office records and compliance with data protection.
- Maintaining filing system and managing records.
- Ensuring compliance with data protection legislation and GDPR
requirements.
- Ensuring administrative and secretarial support is provided.
Requirements:
• Have excellent written, verbal and IT skills with accurate attention to detail.
• Have a flexible and adaptable approach, being able to use good judgement
and work on own initiative.
• Be well organised with the ability to prioritise competing workloads.
• Have analytical skills with the ability to identify and investigate trends while
interpreting data.
• Be a proactive problem solver with the motivation and resilience to adapt and
deal with challenges.
• Be patient and sensitive while remaining objective and open minded.
• Be comfortable being in a front facing role explaining regulations such as
GDPR to the general public.
• Be acutely aware of the responsibility of representing those unable to do so
themselves in certain situations.
• Have a natural interest in helping people, with a curiosity to probe for further
information where required.
Closing Date: Midnight on 26th October 2021
Interview/Start Dates: Successful applicants will be invited to interview ‘remotely’ from 1 st November 2021.
Application Details:
To apply for the position, please send a CV and supporting statement to
[email protected] or 171 Commercial St, Lerwick, ZE1 0HX
Supporting statement should indicate why you have the energy, skills, knowledge
and understanding of politics or other relevant experience to make a real difference
in the post.
Your application should also name two referees, one of which should be your current
most recent employer. Please note that these referees may be contacted without
permission unless you indicate that you would prefer otherwise