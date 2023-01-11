Parliament stuck debating breaking up the UK, rather than health or education

Speaking in this afternoon’s Scottish Parliament debate on breaking up the UK, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“What a sorry and divisive start to the year this debate is.

“On the day our primary schools are closed and our teachers are continuing their strike, when 40 people a week are dying unnecessarily as part of a crisis in emergency care, when people face the worst cost of living emergency in nearly a century and yet here we are again.

“All this debate does is allow SNP and Green Ministers, to distract attention from their singular failure to get to grips with the issues that really matter in people’s day-to-day lives.

“Knock on anybody’s door on any given day and ask them what they care about, ask them what really matters and they will tell you it’s whether their sister can access lifesaving cancer treatment; or their elderly parents are getting the care they need. They care about whether their children are receiving a good education; or whether they can afford to turn on the heating.

“This Government is completely out of touch with reality.”