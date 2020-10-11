Parliament must scrutinise vaccine plans after “disorderly” flu jab operation

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today demanded the Parliament be given the opportunity to scrutinise the strategy for disseminating any suitable vaccine and stressed the Scottish Government should treat the “disorderly” flu jab operation as a warning.

Willie Rennie raise questions about vaccine preparations with the First Minister at the start of October and was told that the government has “a planning process under way”.

Willie Rennie commented:

“A vaccine is our silver bullet out of this crisis and we need to be preparing for it now.

“These plans need to be in place so we’re ready to disseminate a vaccine at speed as and when it is safely approved.

“The disorderly nature of the flu jab operation in Fife, the Highlands, the Borders, Edinburgh and elsewhere should be a warning.

"People have been waiting on the phone for hours without getting through to under-resourced call centres, failing to get appointments after weeks of trying or being sent miles away to get the flu jab even when they don’t have their own car.

“The First Minister said she will work to maximise parliamentary scrutiny. This is one of the ways she can act on that. Parliament must be given the opportunity to scrutinise which groups will be given priority and the framework for delivery.

“People need hope. Preparing for a hard winter is important but we also need to see concrete plans to lift us out of this restrictive state as soon as is humanly possible.”