Parliament expects to see Salmond case legal advice

Speaking after the Scottish Parliament voted in favour of a motion demanding that the Scottish Government release the legal advice it received before fighting the Judicial Review raised by Alex Salmond over their botched handling of harassment complaints against him, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

"It's important to remember that t he Judicial Review wasn’t about whether Salmond was guilty, but rather if due process had been followed by the government.

"If the Scottish Government were warned that their process was flawed, then they should have picked a different course and not cost the taxpayer more than £500,000. Instead there are suspicions that they deliberately allowed this to play out in public. This did not serve Mr Salmond, the complainants or the Scottish taxpayer well.