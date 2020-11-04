Speaking after the Scottish Parliament voted in favour of a motion demanding that the Scottish Government release the legal advice it received before fighting the Judicial Review raised by Alex Salmond over their botched handling of harassment complaints against him, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:
Parliament expects to see Salmond case legal advice
"It's important to remember that the Judicial Review wasn’t about whether Salmond was guilty, but rather if due process had been followed by the government.
"If the Scottish Government were warned that their process was flawed, then they should have picked a different course and not cost the taxpayer more than £500,000. Instead there are suspicions that they deliberately allowed this to play out in public. This did not serve Mr Salmond, the complainants or the Scottish taxpayer well.
"Parliament has made quite clear that on this occasion it expects the legal advice to be handed over to the Salmond inquiry. It will be interesting to see whether its contents match the claims made by Scottish Government ministers and officials."