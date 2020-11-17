Parliament debate and vote on new restrictions essential

Responding to the First Minister's statement and confirmation that 11 local authorities will be moved in to level 4, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

"These new measures will change the way of life for hundreds of thousands of people so it is essential that we fully scrutinise them in a debate and vote on Thursday.

“People deserve to know why levels are on the up when infections are going down and why sections of society are being closed when the evidence of the drivers of infection are not clear.

“A travel ban is a serious issue so we need to full understand how this will be enforced. Encouraging people to do the right thing is best so people should be told why this is being put into law.”