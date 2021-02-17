Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Parliament backs Lib Dems and declares "a mental health crisis"

Posted by Media Team | Updated

​Responding to Parliament backing a Scottish Liberal Democrat motion today which "recognises there is a mental health crisis in Scotland", defeating a Scottish Government attempt to deny this for a second time, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

"This is an important milestone in the campaign for better mental health.

"Frontline staff working tirelessly know there is a mental health crisis. Those waiting an age for the support they need know it, and now Parliament has formally recognised it too. It was true before the pandemic struck, and it is certainly true now.

 

"For the same reason MSPs have declared a climate emergency and a drugs death crisis, Parliament needed to do this to drive change, to ramp up services and to improve interventions and prevention.

"I hope that this can now be a platform for the transformation of mental health that Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently fought for. It is time to get on with ending long journeys and waits for treatment, expanding the mental health workforce and getting you fast access to help whenever you need it."



ENDS

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies