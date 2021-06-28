Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Parents battle dysfunctional system as ASN funding falls

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to figures showing that children with additional support needs are receiving £1,000 less per pupil compared to 2012, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP commented:

"Parents and carers are battling a dysfunctional system in order to secure what their children need to thrive. Teachers have just been expected to get on with it and see every day the damaging impact of resources being systematically squeezed.

"Every hour spent learning counts for more if the right support is in place. That must start with more pupil support assistants and a teacher job guarantee. It is outrageous that thousands of teachers who can make a difference are underemployed or unemployed."

