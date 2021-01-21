Responding to comments from John Swinney that he would "ideally" like to give parents two weeks' notice before kids go back to schools but it may be less, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

"Teachers are working flat out to give pupils the best education they can in the circumstances, but these are difficult times for families and children who are missing out on so much.

"Parents and teachers need to plan their lives. But they can't do this when the Education Secretary chops and changes with little notice and expects everyone else to pick up the pieces. National education bodies have repeatedly dropped the ball.

"Pupils and teachers will need more certainty in the weeks ahead. The Cabinet Secretary should also immediately seize on the catch-up opportunity that arises from qualified supply teachers being underemployed and bring them in to help those children that teachers consider would benefit from extra one-on-one support."