Over 350,000 operations lost since Covid indicates yet more SNP failures

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called on the Scottish Government to “go back to the drawing board”, after new Liberal Democrat analysis shows that 356,808 operations have been lost since the pandemic first began, yet another indicator that the Cabinet Secretary’s recovery plan is failing.

Scottish Liberal Democrat analysis of Public Health Scotland figures has compared average pre-Covid levels of NHS activity with the number of operations scheduled over the past two years.

The analysis also showed there was a 35% decrease between the number of operations scheduled in October this year and the average pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:

"Month after month, we are seeing the number of operations lost grow to staggering levels. It is clearly time for the Cabinet Secretary to go back to the drawing board.

“Recent polling show 44% of Scots have little or no confidence in how this Government is handling the NHS and who can blame them.

“Knowing that they can get the treatment they need, when they need it is what really matters to people; and this government is letting them down every single day.

“The Health Secretary needs to shape up or ship out.”