Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Over 350,000 operations lost since Covid indicates yet more SNP failures

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has today called on the Scottish Government to “go back to the drawing board”, after new Liberal Democrat analysis shows that 356,808 operations have been lost since the pandemic first began, yet another indicator that the Cabinet Secretary’s recovery plan is failing.

Scottish Liberal Democrat analysis of Public Health Scotland figures has compared average pre-Covid levels of NHS activity with the number of operations scheduled over the past two years.

The analysis also showed there was a 35% decrease between the number of operations scheduled in October this year and the average pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:  

"Month after month, we are seeing the number of operations lost grow to staggering levels. It is clearly time for the Cabinet Secretary to go back to the drawing board.

“Recent polling show 44% of Scots have little or no confidence in how this Government is handling the NHS and who can blame them.

“Knowing that they can get the treatment they need, when they need it is what really matters to people; and this government is letting them down every single day.

“The Health Secretary needs to shape up or ship out.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies