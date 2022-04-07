Over 300,000 operations lost to Covid

New Scottish Liberal Democrat analysis has shown that more than 300,000 scheduled operations have now been lost to the pandemic and the party has called for urgent action as the backlog continues to grow.

In February only 18,802 operations were scheduled in the theatre system – a 32% decrease on pre-covid levels of NHS activity.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"These statistics are devastating. The continuing loss of these procedures means thousands of people are in pain and suffering disruption waiting for vital operations.

“Both patients and staff need new hope as it is clear that this backlog is going to continue to grow.

“That is why Scottish Liberal Democrats have repeatedly called for an urgent new Burnout Prevention Strategy. These latest figures again show why the SNP/Green Government were wrong to vote that down and why the First Minister should accept my proposal for a Health and Social Care Staff Assembly. We need to retain staff, as well as have their expertise and experience at the very heart of the NHS recovery. Otherwise, every plan to stem the backlog of operations will fall flat.”