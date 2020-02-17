Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Only one third of flood protection schemes have been completed

As Storm Dennis buffets the country, Scottish Liberal Democrat rural affairs spokesperson Mike Rumbles MSP has called on the Scottish Government to scale up flood protection as he revealed that only a third of flood protection schemes identified for delivery by 2021 have been completed.

According to documents published by the Scottish Environmental Protection agency (SEPA), “There are 42 prioritised flood protection schemes identified for delivery between 2016 and 2021”. This was confirmed by the Cabinet Secretary for the Environment in response to a Scottish Liberal Democrat parliamentary question. However freedom of information requests published by the Scottish Government reveal that as of December 2019, only 14 schemes have been completed.

Commenting on the figures Mr Rumbles said:

“From Aberdeenshire to Ayrshire, communities are facing the devastating prospect of floods.

“When it comes to flood defences, prevention is always better than having to repair after the damage is done. Our climate has changed dramatically in the past few years, simply bobbing along is no longer an option in the face of more frequent extreme weather events. There is a huge amount of work in the pipeline but which urgently needs to be completed.

“The Scottish Government must make sure that local authorities have the resources they need to protect our communities and ensure that these projects are delivered.”

