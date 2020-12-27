Only 2,200 EV loans taken up since 2015-16

Scottish Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson Molly Nolan has today accused the Scottish Government of lacking "green ambition" and called on them to make electric vehicles more accessible, after new statistics show only 2,265 electric vehicle loans have been taken up in the last 6 years.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat freedom of information request also showed there have been just 3,041 applications to the Electric Vehicle Loan Scheme since 2015-16.

Molly Nolan commented:

“The experts are clear that the next ten years will be absolutely critical to reduce emissions by enough to avert the full disaster of the climate emergency. But if the last decade of electric vehicle investment is anything to go by, the Scottish Government will fall far short of anything akin to green ambition. Electric vehicle uptake remains woefully low.

“This scheme doesn’t even scratch the surface of transport emissions in Scotland. It has been averaging just a few hundred interest-free electric vehicle loans a year.

“The public know the benefits of ULEVs and surveys show many are eager to make the switch. Yet astonishingly, the latest Scottish Government statistics showed the number of drivers who said they own an electric vehicle actually reduced. It is time to quickly power up consumer confidence.

“Liberal Democrat campaigning has already helped persuade the UK and Scottish Governments to bring forward the date for ending the sale of new diesel and petrol cars to 2030. It will drive industry to focus investment in this sector, but we also need a dramatic increase in the rollout of charging points.

"It is time to shift the rollout of greener cars up a gear, as part of a radical and credible plan to tackle the climate emergency.”