Online grooming rises by a third during pandemic

Commenting on new figures from the NSPCC which reveal that online grooming crimes in Scotland increased by 30% while children were at home during the pandemic compared to last year, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

"These figures are particularly troubling. We are all living more of our lives online nowadays and with that has come an increase in vile people looking for ways to take advantage.

"The Scottish Government needs to set out how it will respond to these figures and what is doing to ensure that everyone has the level of digital literacy necessary to stay safe online.