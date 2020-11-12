Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Online grooming rises by a third during pandemic

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on new figures from the NSPCC which reveal that online grooming crimes in Scotland increased by 30% while children were at home during the pandemic compared to last year, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP said:

"These figures are particularly troubling. We are all living more of our lives online nowadays and with that has come an increase in vile people looking for ways to take advantage.

"The Scottish Government needs to set out how it will respond to these figures and what is doing to ensure that everyone has the level of digital literacy necessary to stay safe online.

"It will also require careful cooperation between Scotland's two governments to exert their influence on the social media firms who serve as gatekeepers to these online worlds and to coordinate law enforcement measures against those who misuse them."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies