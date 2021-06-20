OECD education report will fail pupils if it leaves SQA intact

cottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today warned that the forthcoming OECD report into Scottish education will have failed Scottish pupils if it leaves in place the SQA and Education Scotland after their poor handling of Scottish education.

The long-gestating report is due to be published alongside a ministerial statement on Monday 21st January.

Speaking ahead of the publication, Mr Rennie said:

"The OECD report will need to recommend radical reform of Scotland's education system if it is to repair years of neglect under the SNP.

"That needs to start with reforming the SQA and Education Scotland. We have had two successive exam scandals and fifteen years of failure. It's time to turn the page and put teachers back in charge.

"Successive SNP education secretaries have produced reports and consultations but little progress. This independent report must be the impetus for real change. It will be a failed exercise if it leaves these organisations intact."

On the SNP refusing to publish the report until after the election and allowing months of editing time for minister and education quangos, he added:

"John Swinney told parliament he would be happy to discuss the possibility of an interim report with the OECD. Instead he did nothing, despite knowing that drafts were already going back and forth between ministers and the report’s authors.

“Given that ministers had months to provide comments on the draft report before teachers and pupils were allowed to look at it, there is already a risk that this report is tarnished.

“Scottish education will be badly served if the report that is finally delivered on Monday has SNP ministers' fingerprints all over it.”

