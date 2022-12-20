Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Nursery take-up among poorest kids is cratering

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie has attacked the Scottish Government’s roll-out of expanded early learning and childcare as he revealed new figures showing just 43% of those eligible are currently taking up the offer, with the number of children signed up actually falling in the last quarter. 

Two-year-olds from disadvantaged backgrounds have been entitled to free childcare since 2015, after Scottish Liberal Democrat campaigning convinced SNP ministers of its potential to improve early development and attainment. 

However, while the Scottish Government estimates that 14,500 2-year-olds are eligible, new figures uncovered by the party have revealed that just 6,188 were taking up the offer as of September 2022, a take-up rate of 43%.

Alongside a new public information campaign to get parents signed up, Scottish Liberal Democrats are now calling on the government to introduce a new Nursery Premium to support children in more deprived areas of Scotland in their early years.  

The premium would mirror the Scottish Government’s pupil equity funding, in which schools are provided with additional funds to spend on measures which will boost attainment among pupils from the more deprived backgrounds.  

Willie Rennie said:

“There was a time when the First Minister used to say that education was her top priority but nobody believes that anymore.

“Two-year-olds from poorer backgrounds are entitled to free early learning and childcare, thanks to the campaigning of the Scottish Liberal Democrats but the Scottish Government is still messing up the rollout. Scotland is miles behind England in the uptake of this offer.

“Worse still, new statistics buried in a government report show the number of children getting their free place has cratered, falling by almost 1,000 in recent months.

“This should be helping with the cost of living and raising attainment. The First Minister needs to explain why 8,000 of the poorest families in Scotland are still missing out.

“Alongside a new public information campaign to get parents signed up, Scottish Liberal Democrats are now calling on the government to introduce a new Nursery Premium to support children in more deprived areas of Scotland in their early years. This would help to make sure pre-school children from poorer backgrounds are better equipped when they start school.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies