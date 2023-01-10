Number of people stuck in hospital reaches record high

As new statistics show delayed discharges reaching the worst ever level since records began, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has warned that the Scottish Government can’t afford to “wait for the wrong solution” as crisis grips the entire health and social care system.

In November 2022, the average number of beds occupied per day in hospital was 1,950. This is the highest figure since the guidance on delayed discharges first came into place in July 2016. There was also a 25% increase in the number of days spent in hospital by people whose discharge was delayed, from 46,894 in November 2021 to 58,501 days in November 2022.

In 2015, the SNP Government promised to “eradicate delayed discharges from the system” within a year.

Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:

“At the weekend, top doctors described our A&E departments as being unsafe for patients, while this week the First Minister was finally forced to admit to the crisis facing our NHS in Scotland.

“Many of the issues facing our NHS are inextricably linked to the crisis in social care which today’s figures lay bare.

“The Government must move heaven and earth to tackle this emergency. We can’t afford to waste time with the constitutional merry-go-round, or to wait for the wrong solution in four years in the shape of an ill-fated ministerial takeover of social care.

“Staff and patients need action now. The government should start the year by withdrawing legislation for a centralised power grab of social care. It should instead invest money into services and staff. Scottish Liberal Democrats would support staff today by setting national standards and entitlements for users to drive up the quality of care and move quickly to reward staff with better pay, conditions and career progression through powerful national bargaining.”