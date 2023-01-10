Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Number of people stuck in hospital reaches record high

Posted by Media Team | Updated

As new statistics show delayed discharges reaching the worst ever level since records began, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has warned that the Scottish Government can’t afford to “wait for the wrong solution” as crisis grips the entire health and social care system.  

In November 2022, the average number of beds occupied per day in hospital was 1,950. This is the highest figure since the guidance on delayed discharges first came into place in July 2016. There was also a 25% increase in the number of days spent in hospital by people whose discharge was delayed, from 46,894 in November 2021 to 58,501 days in November 2022.

In 2015, the SNP Government promised to “eradicate delayed discharges from the system” within a year.  

Mr Cole-Hamilton commented:   

“At the weekend, top doctors described our A&E departments as being unsafe for patients, while this week the First Minister was finally forced to admit to the crisis facing our NHS in Scotland.

“Many of the issues facing our NHS are inextricably linked to the crisis in social care which today’s figures lay bare.

“The Government must move heaven and earth to tackle this emergency. We can’t afford to waste time with the constitutional merry-go-round, or to wait for the wrong solution in four years in the shape of an ill-fated ministerial takeover of social care.

“Staff and patients need action now. The government should start the year by withdrawing legislation for a centralised power grab of social care. It should instead invest money into services and staff. Scottish Liberal Democrats would support staff today by setting national standards and entitlements for users to drive up the quality of care and move quickly to reward staff with better pay, conditions and career progression through powerful national bargaining.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies