Number of households in extreme fuel poverty increases 11.5%

Responding to new statistics showing the number of households in extreme fuel poverty increased 11.5% in 2019 to 311,000 and fuel poverty in remote rural areas getting worse, Liam McArthur MSP, whose Orkney constituency is consistently the worst affected, commented:

"For all the warm words, the SNP Government hasn't made a dent in Scotland's shameful levels of fuel poverty. It declared energy efficiency a national priority five years ago but today's statistics show the situation getting worse.

“The delay to the Fuel Poverty Strategy can’t be used as an excuse to delay targeted funding for remote rural areas, where this problem is blatant and persistent.

“A serious new national insulation programme would tackle fuel poverty, reduce emissions and create thousands of much-needed new green jobs. We also need catch-up zones, so investment is focused on where it would make the biggest difference.

"Under the SNP's law thousands of people will still be living in fuel poverty in 2040. They need the government to have a needle-sharp focus on the recovery from this pandemic, and this retrofit programme would be one of the soundest investments around."