Scottish Liberal Democrats Demand Better for Scotland

Number of households in extreme fuel poverty increases 11.5%

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to new statistics showing the number of households in extreme fuel poverty increased 11.5% in 2019 to 311,000 and fuel poverty in remote rural areas getting worse, Liam McArthur MSP, whose Orkney constituency is consistently the worst affected, commented:

"For all the warm words, the SNP Government hasn't made a dent in Scotland's shameful levels of fuel poverty. It declared energy efficiency a national priority five years ago but today's statistics show the situation getting worse.

“The delay to the Fuel Poverty Strategy can’t be used as an excuse to delay targeted funding for remote rural areas, where this problem is blatant and persistent.

“A serious new national insulation programme would tackle fuel poverty, reduce emissions and create thousands of much-needed new green jobs. We also need catch-up zones, so investment is focused on where it would make the biggest difference.

"Under the SNP's law thousands of people will still be living in fuel poverty in 2040. They need the government to have a needle-sharp focus on the recovery from this pandemic, and this retrofit programme would be one of the soundest investments around."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies