Northern Isles representatives welcome signing of Islands Growth Deal

Orkney and Shetland’s parliamentary representatives Alistair Carmichael MP, Liam McArthur MSP and Beatrice Wishart MSP have welcomed the signing today of the Islands Growth Deal in Kirkwall. The agreement will see £100 million invested by the UK and Scottish governments between Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles, with a further investment of £293 million expected from public and private stakeholders, aiming at boosting growth and jobs, including in new green technologies and the creative industries. Up to 1300 jobs are expected to be created by the agreement.

Speaking after the signing of the deal this morning, Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said:

“This is a welcome good news story at a time when we all need some good news. Top credit has to go to the councillors and officials at the three councils. They built a credible business case, brought others on side and now we see the result. We can all be proud of their success today.

“There was a body of work to be done in public and behind the scenes making the case that the isles needed a truly bespoke funding deal compared to other towns and regions. The usual “per head” approach to funding simply would not work – a point I made many times over the years to ministers.

“Whatever the challenges we are facing in our economy, the deal being signed today means that we have an opportunity to make a wider renewal of development and growth in the isles. This is not the end but the beginning of our efforts – but with the energy and know-how shown to get us to this point, we can have some measure of confidence in how we move forward.”

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur said:

“Building sustainable economic growth must be at the heart of our recovery from the pandemic. In that context, the agreement of the Islands Growth Deal is very welcome news.

“The deal recognises the unique needs of island communities, but also the real potential we hold. Crucially it offers much needed investment that will help unlock job creation and achieve our net zero ambitions.

“Can I take this opportunity to pay tribute to the hard work of the three councils in securing this significant investment. They have demonstrated the power of a collaborative approach, both on a local level and nationally between our governments.”

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart said:

“The signing of the Islands Growth Deal is really good news across Scotland's islands groups today.

“Shetland will see investment in our ultra-deep water ports at Dales Voe and benefit from funding for our UHI campus which will help isles innovation.

“These are achievable ambitions through these investments that will have a beneficial impact on those directly involved but also provide wider benefits to local business and tourism.”