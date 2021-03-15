Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

Nolan: Invest in broadband and housing to tackle Highland depopulation

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the Scottish Government’s Ministerial Population Taskforce’s National Population Strategy, Molly Nolan, Spokesperson for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform and candidate for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross said:

“Scotland faces a number of demographic challenges, particularly in the Highlands. Poor access to the critical infrastructure that people and businesses need to thrive like fast broadband and accessible housing makes life harder for those who want to stay.  

“The pandemic made it abundantly clear that a fast and accessible internet connection is crucial for those living in the Highlands. It can no longer be seen as something that’s just nice to have.

“The SNP's failed promises on rural broadband and housebuilding have forced many young highlanders to leave our homes, our birthplaces, the land we love just because it is impossible for many to do what is normal in the central areas. This is not acceptable in this day and age.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have set out concrete plans to make the Highlands a vibrant place to live and work. We will prioritise investment through catch up zones to ensure that everyone has access to the digital services they need to prosper. We will also expand the Scottish Land Fund to facilitate further community ownership across Scotland, and institute a First Time Builders Fund to support population growth in rural areas that lack housing stock."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Latest Campaign

Latest Campaign
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.pro[email protected].

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies