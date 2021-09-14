No Scottish shipyard on shortlist for Islay ferries

Responding to reports that new CalMac Islay ferries will not be built in Scotland, Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said:

"It is a damning indictment of the Scottish Government's utter failure to secure high tech, high wage jobs that there is no shipyard in Scotland on this shortlist.

"The Ferguson shipyard saga reflected a government who were far better at putting on high viz jackets for photo opportunities than they were at securing good quality jobs.

"Isles residents are now used to ferries being used long beyond their expected lifespan and replacements being overdue and over-budget. The same mistakes must not be made again."