Speaking as COP26 prepares to discuss transport (Wednesday 10th November), Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has declared that the First Minister is a roadblock to progress on transport emissions, as he highlighted headline Liberal Democrat policies to counter SNP failings.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will be attending COP26 to meet with political colleagues and activists.

Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for:

A new railcard entitlement for everyone built on the model in London and the South East, alongside an extra discount for those already entitled.

All new public sector vehicles to be electric, longer government-backed interest free loans to enable people to buy electric vehicles and a scheme to enable everyone to try out an electric car for a weekend funded by the government.

The Scottish Government to end support for Heathrow airport expansion which would generate 75,000 extra flights to Scotland by 2040

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“With the eyes of the world on Scotland, Liberal Democrats have proposed a whole series of measures to cut emissions, tackle fuel poverty, boost renewables and protect communities from the ravages of climate change.

“Nicola Sturgeon is a roadblock to progress on transport emissions. On the eve of COP she ordered her MSPs to vote against plans to end Scottish Government support for the expansion of Heathrow. Every SNP MSP who lines up to back tens of thousands of extra domestic flights must know that they are selling out our children’s futures.

“Outside of key lifeline links where alternatives are impossible, we should be encouraging people out of aircraft and into more climate friendly alternatives. While domestic air travel is a huge polluter, its defenders often argue that it is still cheaper than taking the train.

“That’s why I am putting forward new plans to offer a new railcard entitlement for everyone built on the model in London and the South East. This would cut ticket prices for everyone and deliver an extra discount for those already entitled,

“We need to cut transport emissions and give Scotland a rail system that is fit for the future.”