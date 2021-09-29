NHS on emergency footing until March 2022

Responding to the announcement from the Health Secretary that the NHS will remain on an emergency footing until 31 March 2022, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"This is clear evidence that NHS and care services are ill prepared to tackle winter workloads.

"The SNP's recovery plan is riddled with holes and their promise to increase NHS activity by 10% looks delusional.

"Firstly the Health Secretary needs to be honest with people about the scale of the challenge. Secondly he needs to listen to the Liberal Democrats, NHS representatives and others and actually deliver the scale of resources necessary to see our health service through the winter."