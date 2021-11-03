Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

NHS dentistry could cease to exist under SNP

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the embargoed BDA press release which likens SNP plans for the service to being "shackled to a corpse" and warns that Humza Yousaf could be "the man who killed NHS dentistry", Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Unless the Health Secretary changes course, NHS dentistry as we know it will cease to exist.

"The Scottish Government's current proposals are wholly inadequate; they will leave dentists and patients alike suffer. 

“The BDA are right to sound the alarm. The last thing Scotland needs is a mass exodus as dentists stream for the exits.

“Liberal Democrats were instrumental in introducing free dental checks in Scotland and in pressing for a new dental school to address the shortage of dentists, particularly in remote and rural areas of Scotland. As a result, we’ve made progress as a country. That is all being undone by the SNP."

