Scottish Liberal Democrats Put Recovery First

NHS dental claims are less than half of what they were pre-pandemic

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Following the news that the number of claims made by dentists on the NHS are less than half of what they were pre-pandemic, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today accused the SNP of "abandoning" NHS dentistry.  

New dental statistics published today by Public Health Scotland reveal that 223,055 NHS dental claims were made in September 2022. This represents a drop of 58% from the 525,848 claims made in January 2020, before the pandemic began. 

Last month the Scottish Liberal Democrats uncovered through freedom of information requests that there are 400 fewer dentists offering NHS treatment now compared to pre-pandemic. It was also uncovered that the Dental Advisory Group announced in March still doesn’t have any members and still hasn’t met.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"The SNP are abandoning NHS dentistry. They have distracted themselves with plans to break up the UK, leaving thousands of Scots in pain in the process.

“Toothcare should not just be for those who can afford to pay privately. We’ve found people turning to DIY dentistry in pain and desperation. They can’t find a practice to treat them because 400 NHS dentists have been lost under this Scottish Government.  

My party and I are now calling for a rewrite of the NHS Recovery Plan so that dentists are properly recognised, for the advisory group announced in March to finally be established and for the reform of the funding structure so that dentists can return to taking on NHS patients.

“Liberal Democrats were instrumental in introducing free dental checks in Scotland and in pressing for a new dental school to address the shortage of dentists, particularly in remote and rural areas of Scotland. That is being steadily unpicked by a government which refuses to recognise that this is a problem."

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Campaigns

Campaigns

We are campaigning for a more liberal, tolerant Scotland. Find out more here.
Offering New Hope for Health

Offering New Hope for Health

The SNP cannot keep using the pandemic as an excuse for the issues the NHS is facing. 15 years of mismanagement have brought our health service to its knees. Patients and staff desperately need new hope and deserve better than ministers who seem determined to instead turn their attentions towards independence. New hope is exactly what the Scottish Liberal Democrats will offer at the elections this May.
Press Releases

Press Releases

Get the latest press releases from the Scottish Liberal Democrats and gain access to our archives.
Our Team

Our Team

Find out more about our Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Donate Today

Donate Today

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors
Scottish Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats may use the information you provide, including your political opinions, to further our objectives and share it with our elected representatives. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy: www.libdems.org.uk/privacy You can exercise your rights and withdraw your consent to future communications by contacting us: [email protected] or: DPO, Lib Dems, 1 Vincent Square, SW1P 2PN.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies