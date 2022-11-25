NHS bosses discussed charging some Scots

Responding to the BBC reporting that NHS Scotland chief executives have discussed having some Scots pay for their treatment, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

“Our health service is being overwhelmed. It's a damning verdict on the SNP's handling of the NHS that senior health bosses are discussing proposals like this.

“It’s not just that they are worried about budgets not being able to meet demand without tearing up the foundations of our health service, it’s that they feel that the Scottish Government might tacitly approve.

“As the party responsible for free personal care, eye checks and dental checks, Scottish Liberal Democrats have been at forefront of the battle to ensure that NHS should be free at the point of use.

“Humza Yousaf is looking increasingly lonely and embattled. He needs to come forward with a new plan to cut waiting times and end the chaos in emergency care. If he can’t do that, he should go.”