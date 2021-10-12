New stats show how mortality soared during Covid pandemic

Responding to new figures released today by Public Health Scotland showing that the 23,370 winter deaths in 2020/21 is the second highest number of winter deaths in the last 30 years, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"Last year mortality soared as we were struck by a once in a century global pandemic. This was made all the worse by a lack of preparation and a series of questionable ministerial decisions.

"This year, with vaccines on hand and months to prepare, SNP ministers will not have the same excuse.