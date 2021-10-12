New stats show how mortality soared during Covid pandemic

Responding to new figures released today by Public Health Scotland showing that the 23,370 winter deaths in 2020/21 is the second highest number of winter deaths in the last 30 years, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said:
"Last year mortality soared as we were struck by a once in a century global pandemic. This was made all the worse by a lack of preparation and a series of questionable ministerial decisions.
"This year, with vaccines on hand and months to prepare, SNP ministers will not have the same excuse.
"Staff and patients are already ringing alarm bells. Our NHS needs a champion to lead it through the winter months, not a casual and disinterested Health Secretary and his half-hearted recovery plan."