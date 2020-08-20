New stats reveal "staggering failures" with the quarantine tracing system as less than 7% successfully checked

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has demanded answers about the "staggering failures" with the quarantine tracing system, after new statistics included in the Covid-19 Statistical Report published today by Public Health Scotland revealed only 6.8% of those required to quarantine in Scotland have been successfully contacted by a contact tracer.

The report confirms that between 22nd June and 16th August 36,826 of the 151,008 people who arrived in Scotland were required to quarantine. Of those only 2,498 have been successful contacted. 686 more people were recorded as "unable to contact".

Under questioning from Scottish Liberal Democrats, the Health Secretary told Scottish Liberal Democrats at Parliament today that "it is my understanding...that our staff, our officials at Public Health Scotland, are reaching that 20%".

Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

"These new statistics reveal staggering failures in the Scottish Government's quarantine tracing system. Less than 7% of those coming into Scotland who are supposed to be quaranting have successfully been contacted by a tracer.



"This system is widely missing the mark and people are vulnerable as a result.

"The Justice Secretary made up the numbers of people in quarantine being checked a few weeks ago, now the Health Secretary doesn’t have a clue whether they are being checked at all.

"20% of visitors required to quarantine are supposed to be contacted but the government hasn't even reached half of that since the end of June and substantial numbers of those cannot be tracked down at all.

"Quarantine is important to stop infection from those countries that have higher rates so this performance is extremely worrying.”